Meet the candidates: Michael 'Brad' Blackwood runs for Ardmore City Commission Northeast Ward

Editor's note: Four candidates will be running for the Northeast Ward, and three will be running for Southwest. The Ardmoreite has sent each candidate a series of five questions. Each candidate had the same set of five questions and was asked to limit their answers to no more than 150 words per question. All questionnaires were sent at the same time, and each candidate had the same deadline to return their answers.

On Tuesday, April 6 registered voters in the City of Ardmore will go to the polls to select two new city commissioners: one for the city’s Northeast Ward, and one for the city’s Southwest Ward. The vote will be taken at large, so citizens will be able to vote for one candidate in each ward regardless of where they reside within the city.

Below are the answers from Michael “Brad” Blackwood who is running for the seat in Ardmore’s Northeast Ward. The remaining candidates profiles will run Tuesday through Friday until all seven candidates have been printed.

1. Tell the community a bit about yourself. (Where are you from/when did you come to Ardmore? What is your work/education experience? Etc.)

MB: I was born in Ardmore. I am an SOTC graduate in two fields, experienced in retail sales, and retail supervisory positions. I serve as a Boy Scout leader.

2. What inspired you to run for the Ardmore City Commission?

MB: I would love the opportunity to help lead Ardmore into a unified future for everyone.

3. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Ardmore today?

MB: A forward facing government that addresses all ages needs.

4. What new project or policy would you like to see come to Ardmore?

MB: Better streets, utilities, and grants to help the citizens keep their property in good repair.

5. What can you bring for the citizens of your ward that your opponents cannot?

MB: Having lived in the area for 20 years I offer a youthful attitude and forward thinking mind to the citizens of ward 2.