The Goddard Center to host Dueling Pianists Ryan & Ryan

The Goddard Center would like to invite you and your family to enjoy the Oklahoma based dueling-piano sensations Ryan & Ryan at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will be live-streamed for free on our Facebook page.

Ryan & Ryan is a dynamic father-son piano duo that draws upon classic and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences. From Rachmaninoff to Gershwin to Billy Joel, Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new schools.

A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Donald came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is well known as a master of diverse styles — evidenced by a diploma from the 9th International Chopin Competition as well as his induction into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Donald has also earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.

Given his father’s profession, Barron’s choice of playing the piano is no surprise, and he has been no stranger to the stage since the age of four. He distinguished himself in piano studies at the University of Oklahoma and has been a featured soloist at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among many other venues. Barron has also been a prizewinner in numerous piano competitions, including the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011. Barron was recently named one of Smithsonian Magazine's "Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021." The list recognizes individuals who the publication describes as pushing the envelope and bringing forth what they think the world needs.

As a performing team, Donald and Barron amaze audiences with their skill, expressiveness, and love of making music. Their experience in classical, jazz, ragtime, and funk allows them to create exciting new music and give fresh interpretations of old. Ryan & Ryan is a proven hit with audiences of all generations. Their inventiveness, infectiousness, skill and general joy of life make for irresistibly engaging performances. To sum it up, they make music that inspires.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at www.goddardcenter.org, in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner