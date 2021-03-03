Ardmore teen critically injured in Tuesday crash

Two Ardmore teens and a Madill man were injured after a crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 70. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dickson Road and U.S. Highway 70, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old male was traveling southbound on Dickson Road and failed to yield to through traffic. A 2008 GMC pickup driven by Andrew Jay, 60, of Madill, reportedly struck the Jeep and pinned the 16-year-old driver for about 15 minutes.

The driver of the Jeep was later removed from the vehicle by the Dickson Fire Department with a hydraulic rescue tool and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Ardmore, where he was treated and released. A passenger in the Jeep, a 16-year-old female, was flown to a hospital in Plano, Texas and admitted in critical condition for multiple internal injuries.

Jay was also flown to the Texas hospital and admitted in stable condition with multiple internal injuries.

Troopers report that seatbelts were used in both vehicles, weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.