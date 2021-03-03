Multiple grass fires reported across Carter, Love counties Tuesday

Southern Oklahoma firefighters stayed busy on Tuesday responding to grass fires in multiple counties. Love County firefighters extinguished a grass fire near the Marietta High School football field and Carter County firefighters were responding to a third fire by 4 p.m.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Paul Tucker said no burn bans have been issued but warned that conditions can still be unsafe. “We’re in our fire season. Things are dry and dormant, vegetation is pretty much dead,” he said.

Firefighters responded to a grass fire north of Woodford just before 11:30 a.m. after burning leaves became uncontrolled. Another fire was reported near Tatums but information about it was not immediately available.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Tucker said firefighters had just been dispatched to reports of another fire near Wilson. A fourth fire reported a few miles west of Springer before noon was confirmed to be a controlled burn.

Firefighters south of the county line also responded to a large grass fire near the Marietta High School football field on Tuesday. Love County Emergency Management Director AshLeigh Gillham said the call was first dispatched at 1:28 p.m. and firefighters reported the fire south of the football field contained at 2:41 p.m.

The fire started as a controlled burn that got out of hand, Gillham said on Wednesday. The grass fire burned about 40 acres but no property damage was reported, she said.

Tucker said on Tuesday he was unaware of any damage from the Carter County fires.

“It is that time of year. People just need to be cautious when they burn [and] make sure that they have adequate capabilities to control it,” Tucker said.