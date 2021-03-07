Carter County receives over $54,000 in federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Carter has received $54,709 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute to local agencies that help with emergency food and shelter programs. How these funds will be distributed will now be determined by a local board made up of the United Way of South Central Oklahoma and other local agencies.

Daela Echols, Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Oklahoma, discussed the board’s preliminary ideas about fund distribution.

“I know the last time these funds were allocated to nonprofits in our area, it went to agencies providing shelter service,” Echols said. “So this time we are looking more towards agencies that are providing assistance toward utilities and rent because of the crisis at hand.”

Under the terms of the grant created by the national board local agencies must meet the following six criteria. 1) be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government. 2) be eligible to receive federal funds. 3) have an accounting system. 4) practice nondiscrimination. 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Echols said any agencies interested in applying for funding need to contact the local board Chair Ellen Roberts, director of Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative, at eroberts@lighthouseok.com. Applications are currently available and must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

Once all the applications have been received the local board will meet again to determine funding dispersement.