NAACP to Host City Commission Candidate Forum

Staff Reports

The NAACP will host a socially distanced Ardmore City Commissioner candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at the HFV Wilson Community Center.

Additionally, volunteers will be on hand when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. to help citizens register to vote, sign up for vote-by-mail and confirm their registration on voter rolls is current. A light fare of appetizers and beverages will be provided.

"We are wanting to make sure voters have access to information before the upcoming city election," said Ricky McGee, president of the Ardmore NAACP chapter.

Serving as moderator, KXII news reporter Caroline Cluiss will give each candidate the same questions, which were selected from among NAACP-member suggestions.

With all Ardmore voters eligible to cast votes in the two races, candidates for both Ward 2 and Ward 3 have been invited to participate. Vying for the northeast seat in Ward 2 are Brad Blackwood, the Rev. John A. Credle, Jr., Blake Gordon and Angela Sharp. Running for the southwest seat in Ward 3 are Barbara Hisey, Eric Howard and David Plesher.

"Voter engagement is an important part of the work the NAACP does," McGee said. "We have a great committee that has been working to get our community informed for the upcoming election."

COVID precautions will include social distancing and the wearing of masks.