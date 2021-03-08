Forums scheduled for upcoming commissioners race

The Daily Ardmoreite

It is hard to believe it is already March! Spring is just around the corner and will bring not only the arrival of warmer weather and spring flowers, but changes to our community leadership. For the first time in many years, there will be two contested Ardmore City Commission seats. The Northeast Commission seat held for many years by John Moore, who is retiring after his term expires is being sought by four individuals. The Southwest Commission Seat, held for years by the late Martin Dyer, has three candidates. The Ardmore City Charter requires representation from all four quadrants of the City with one commission elected at large. While the candidates represent a specific area of our community, all voters within the City limits are eligible to vote in the election. It is important to educate yourself on the various candidates and their priorities and determine who is most qualified to lead Ardmore.

Candidate Forums for the Ardmore City Commission Seats are scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the H.F.V. Community Center and on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Candidates will provide information on their goals for the community as well as answer questions on current topics.

If you are not registered to vote, you still have time!! The deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration is Friday, March 12, 2021 for the April 6th election.

The Oklahoma State Legislature is busy with over 1100 bills still alive. The House and Senate must hear the bills on the floor of the chamber of origin by March 11, 2021. It is imperative that citizens continue to be informed about legislation making its way through the State Capitol. With 1,100 bills, it is impossible for our elected senators and representatives to read each piece of legislation, making them dependent on sources such as lobbyists and other interested parties to educate them. It is not uncommon for a bill that addresses an issue to have a clause or section that can have often serious, unintended consequences. The Chamber actively tracks legislation that impacts business and our community to provide accurate information to our legislators. Legislative updates with our area elected officials are scheduled to begin soon.

Be informed, follow legislation that impact you and most importantly mark your calendars for April 6 and vote.

— MIta Bates is the president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce.