Meet the candidates: Barbara Hisey runs for Ardmore City Commission Southwest Ward

Editor's note: Four candidates will be running for the Northeast Ward, and three will be running for Southwest. The Ardmoreite has sent each candidate a series of five questions. Each candidate had the same set of five questions and was asked to limit their answers to no more than 100 words per question. All questionnaires were sent at the same time, and each candidate had the same deadline to return their answers.

On Tuesday, April 6 registered voters in the City of Ardmore will go to the polls to select two new city commissioners: one for the city’s Northeast Ward, and one for the city’s Southwest Ward. The vote will be taken at large, so citizens will be able to vote for one candidate in each ward regardless of where they reside within the city.

Below are the answers from Barbara Hisey who is running for the seat in Ardmore’s Southwest Ward. The remaining candidates profiles will run Tuesday through Friday until all seven candidates have been printed.

1. Tell the community a bit about yourself. (Where are you from/when did you come to Ardmore? What is your work/education experience? Etc.)

BH: Our family moved to Ardmore in 1977 and our sons attended Ardmore schools. I have worked for Ardmore Schools, two local accounting firms, and joined Noble Energy in 1991. My husband, Mike, was an Assistant DA and Special District Judge for Carter County and has been in private practice since 1984. I have a BA in Psychology, a BS in Accounting/Business Administration and an MBA. I am a retired CPA. Civic affiliations: Leadership Ardmore/Leadership Oklahoma, Ardmore Development Authority, Ardmore Planning Commission, Ardmore Main Street Authority, Ardmore Beautification Council, Mercy Hospital Board, Cross Timbers Hospice Board, Precinct 19 election worker.

2. What inspired you to run for the Ardmore City Commission?

BH: I would never have considered running if Martin Dyer was still a commissioner. His knowledge and experience were invaluable and he represented us well. He will not be easily replaced. Because I have served on several city boards and commissions, I thought that my previous experience would fit well with this position.

3. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Ardmore today?

BH: First, we need to get everyone vaccinated and get back to some sense of normalcy. I want establishments to be fully operational to the public as soon as possible. Ardmore is a growing community and we are steadily opening new businesses and restaurants. I believe we have a need for qualified employees — in both hiring and retention. I believe the City, in partnership with our Chamber of Commerce, is diligently working to sell the virtues of Ardmore; however, we can't bring in new businesses if we can't staff them.

4. What new project or policy would you like to see come to Ardmore?

BH: I want our Main Street to be a "destination downtown." The new boulevard on East Main is very inviting and I would like to extend it down West Main. I would also like to expand our recycling ability. We need more recycling drop-offs, especially in the south area of town. I believe approval of a recycling ordinance would be high. Ardmore has been diligent in providing activity areas for our youth, especially with the recent completion of The Clubhouse. However, I would like to see more biking lanes and walking trails for adults in addition to more activities for seniors.

5. What can you bring for the citizens of your ward that your opponents cannot?

BH: I do not personally know my opponents so it is difficult to compare. However, I understand that they both work full-time jobs, and I am retired so I have the benefit of extra time to devote to this vacancy which they do not. In addition, I have the particular skills, necessary experience and, certainly, the desire to tackle this position.