Voter registration deadline for local elections is Friday

On Tuesday, April 6 voters across Carter County will be heading to the polls to vote in local elections. The deadline for voter registration is this Friday, March 12 for those who are not yet registered. Friday will also be the deadline for registered voters to update their voter information.

Voters in Oklahoma have two options to get registered. Carter County residents can register in person at the Carter County Election Board located at 25 A St. NW, Suite 100 or online at oklahoma.gov/elections. Perspective voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, and street address as well as either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number.

Registered voters who would like to request an absentee ballot must do so by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 30. As with registering to vote, these requests can be made either in person or online. Absentee ballots must be returned to election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Voters in the City of Ardmore will be selecting two new candidates for the Ardmore City Commission, one to represent the Northeast and one to represent the Southwest. Voters in Springer will be make their choice for the position of Town Clerk-Treasurer. The candidate who receives the most votes in each of these elections will win the seat. There will be no runoff elections.

The communities of Healdton, Lone Grove, Wilson, Dickson, Ratliff City and Springer have various candidates on the ballot who are running unopposed.

Sample ballots can be found at the Carter County Election board or online at oklahoma.gov/elections.