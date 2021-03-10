Meet the candidates: Eric Howard runs for Ardmore City Commission Southwest Ward

Editor's note: Four candidates will be running for the Northeast Ward, and three will be running for Southwest. The Ardmoreite has sent each candidate a series of five questions. Each candidate had the same set of five questions and was asked to limit their answers to no more than 100 words per question. All questionnaires were sent at the same time, and each candidate had the same deadline to return their answers.

On Tuesday, April 6 registered voters in the City of Ardmore will go to the polls to select two new city commissioners: one for the city’s Northeast Ward, and one for the city’s Southwest Ward. The vote will be taken at large, so citizens will be able to vote for one candidate in each ward regardless of where they reside within the city.

Below are the answers from Eric Howard who is running for the seat in Ardmore’s Southwest Ward. The remaining candidates profiles will run Tuesday through Friday until all seven candidates have been printed.

1. Tell the community a bit about yourself. (Where are you from/when did you come to Ardmore? What is your work/education experience? Etc.)

EH: I’m Eric Howard, born and raised in Ardmore. I’m a third generation Ardmoreite, living in SW Ardmore with my wonderful wife and children. I graduated from Ardmore High School in 1996, and then receive B.S. in Accounting from University of Central Oklahoma in 2001. I have worked for large multi-million dollar companies for the past 15 years as the leader in accounting. I moved back to Ardmore in 2004 when I was hired by IMTEC as the Senior Staff Accountant, I’m currently the Comptroller at Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers where I have been employed for 10 years.

2. What inspired you to run for the Ardmore City Commission?

EH: I have always wanted to help out in my community. Actually, at Lighthouse one of our core values is “Community.” With the SW seat opening this year, the timing was right for me to be able to step out and let the community know I’m here to help. After attending the leadership Ardmore class two years ago, I have more understanding of all the aspects of the city and what it takes to keep all things going. Being city Commissioner would be a great honor and give me that opportunity to use my skills to help out.

3. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Ardmore today?

EH: Right now, would be continue following protocols to try and lower COVID-19 numbers for the city, while being able to provide services the community needs from the city.

4. What new project or policy would you like to see come to Ardmore?

EH: I think the city has done a good job trying to help Ardmore grow. I would like to see our city do what it can to help strengthen our inner city schools and continue growing downtown and highway attractions.

5. What can you bring for the citizens of your ward that your opponents cannot?

EH: My parents and I have over 40 years of SW residence. It will be some learning for any new commissioner, I think I have an edge on anyone that has not attended “Leadership Ardmore” and seen some inside operations of Ardmore. I have a connection to be able to reach out to the citizens and businesses of the SW and bridge the gap of communication. I believe the citizens feel they can connect with me as Commissioner and have their voices heard. My experience in accounting will help when reviewing city finances and budgets.