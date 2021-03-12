The Goddard Center to present Modigliani Documentary

Staff Reports

The Goddard Center would like to invite you to the documentary “Maverick Modigliani” at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13. This is the second in this 2021 documentaries series titled “Great Art on Screen.” These films run for approximately 90 minutes. There will not be a meal service with this series. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Adult tickets are $15, Goddard Center Members and Seniors are $10, and Students are $5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

Marking the centenary of the death of Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920), this documentary feature is the story of a remarkable talent that transcended stereotypes. From his origins in Livorno, Italy to the Paris of Picasso and Brancusi that became the center of modernity, to his love for his wife and frequent subject of his portraits Jeanne Hébuterne, the film depicts the life and work of an avant-garde artist who has become a contemporary classic.

The Great Art on Screen film series will continue on April 10th at 2pm with the documentary “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition.”

For more information about this event please call the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.