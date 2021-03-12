Upcoming weekend holds potential for rain, thunderstorms

Spring break may be off to a rainy start with multiple storm systems coming through the area over the weekend. The chance of rain begins Friday with scattered showers possible throughout the day, and a cloudy Saturday will lead to potential overnight storms. Rain is likely to continue into Sunday morning before clearing out in the afternoon.

Phillip Ware, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the heaviest rainfall will likely be contained to the northern and western portions of the state. But Southern Oklahoma could see several smaller showers throughout the weekend.

“It looks like the Ardmore area has the potential for scattered showers and storms all day on Friday,” he said. “You’ll probably see a period of a few more widespread showers in the morning, and then a lingering low chance of scattered showers throughout the rest of the day.”

Ware said the highest chance of storms will begin late Saturday evening.

“We’re really waiting for the main front to come through Saturday night,” he said. “It looks like there could be a few strong storms with that and some heavy rainfall that will probably last into the early morning hours of Sunday. Once the heaviest rain comes through the chance of showers will drop off by the early afternoon.”

While it may be rainy, Ware said the weekend will not experience the windy conditions from earlier in the week. However a breeze will likely pick up before storms begin Saturday night, and any storms are likely to produce isolated gusts. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 50s or low 60s. Sundays high temperature will reach the upper 60s, but the temperature will begin cooling overnight.

“It looks like after this system clears out, the coolest period will probably be early next week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Ware said. “It’s not going to be cold, but highs will probably be somewhere around 60 with lows in the 40s.”