Ardmore cleanup event set for Wednesday

The general public is being invited to help clean up eastern portions of Ardmore tomorrow. The Ardmore Beautification Council, the NAACP Carter County chapter and the Ardmore High School FCCLA will jointly host the cleanup Wednesday, March 17 from noon until 3 p.m.

A similar event was held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and collected 11 large trash bags of litter from neighborhoods along East Main Street.

Those interested in volunteering for the Wednesday event can register online at https://pmycuu7i4j5.typeform.com/to/BY6PaU0X and will meet at 301 E. Main St. to collect items needed for the cleanup. Organizers say food will be provided.