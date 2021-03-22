On and off storms, rain expected in southern Oklahoma for the week ahead

Southern Oklahoma is in for a stormy start of the week. According to John Pike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Monday morning’s rains could lead to a stormy afternoon and evening. The area will get a break on Tuesday before more storms move through on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Right now it’s primarily rain, but later this afternoon we could start getting some thunder storms,” Pike said Monday afternoon. “Ardmore is in the slight risk area which makes up the majority of the Southern side of Oklahoma but you could still see some golf ball sized hail and some 60 to 80 mile an hour winds.”

Pike said the potential for tornadoes with this round of storms is very low, and any severe weather would likely be caused by hail and high winds. He said the storms will likely be at their strongest between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday evening, and should clear out of the area by midnight.

While Tuesday will likely be dry, Pike said Wednesday and Thursday could see more storms.

“Wednesday will kind of be a repeat of Monday,” Pike said. “We’ll have another system that comes through. We could see some strong storms down in South Central Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, but at least for right now nothing is looking too severe through Wednesday evening.”

Pike said the rain will continue into Thursday, but clear out as the day goes on.

Another storm system will come to Northern Oklahoma on Friday, but Pike said this system is not likely to impact Southern Oklahoma, and a dry and sunny weekend is in the forecast.

“By Friday, you might start seeing temperatures getting into the 70s,” Pike said. “Then the rest of the weekend looks pretty nice with mild temperatures and sunny skies.”