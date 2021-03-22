The Goddard Center to present the Met Opera “Carmen”

Submitted content

The Goddard Center presents an encore performance in HD from The Metropolitan Opera, Bizet’s “Carmen” on Saturday, March 27. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students.

A light meal, included in the cost of admission, will be served one hour prior to the performance at noon. The show will start at 1pm. Members, sponsors and the general public alike must call and make reservations to guarantee food service. At door ticket sales will not include a meal at a $5 reduced price.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

Bizet’s masterpiece of the Gypsy seductress who lives by her own rules has had an impact far beyond the opera house. The opera’s melodic sweep is as irresistible as the title character herself, a force of nature who has become a defining female cultural figure. “Carmen” was a scandal at its premiere but soon after became a triumphal success and has remained one of the most frequently staged operas in the world.

The opera takes place in and around Seville, a city that, by the time Carmen was written, had already served many operatic composers as an exotic setting conducive to erotic intrigues and turmoil (Rossini’s Il “Barbiere di Siviglia” and Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino,” among others). The hometown of Don Juan, the city also inspired Mozart's “Don Giovanni,” and Beethoven used Seville as the setting for a study of marital fidelity in “Fidelio.”

The Goddard Center’s Met Opera season will continue with the Gershwins’ “Porgy & Bess” on Saturday, April 24th.

The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore.

For more information please call the business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at goddardcenter.org. National Sponsors for The Met Live: in HD series are The Neubauer Family Foundation, Bloomberg and the Toll Brothers. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.