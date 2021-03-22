Power outage hits 1,100 Ardmore customers, firefighters respond to sparking utility poles

About 1,100 power customers around Ardmore were briefly without service Monday as firefighters responded to calls about sparking utility poles. A section of North Commerce Street was also closed temporarily in response to the reported sparks.

"There was some switching equipment that was found that was burned up," said OG&E spokesperson Gayle Maxwell on Monday afternoon. She said some customers in the Ardmore area lost service about 11 a.m. and most had service restored by 11:45 a.m.

The Ardmore Fire Department was dispatched to at least two locations in the early afternoon after multiple calls about flames seen from utility poles, according to public safety radio traffic. Ardmore police later reported sparks from a utility pole on the 4800 block of North Commerce Street and temporarily closed northbound traffic until about 1:30 p.m.

A request for comment from the Ardmore Fire Department was not returned by press time.

Maxwell said preliminary reports did not indicate a reason for Monday's outage and was unaware of any reports of utility poles sparking or burning. She said weather or the damaged switching equipment may have been responsible.