Deadline to request absentee ballots March 30

The time to request absentee ballots for the upcoming April 6 municipal elections is quickly approaching. Carter County Election Board Secretary said all absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, and she said there are a variety of ways voters can make their requests.

“They can come down to my office,” Hall said. “They can call us, and we can mail it to them, or they can go online to the Oklahoma State Election Portal and request it from there. Those come straight to us, and the day we get those requests, we mail them out.”

The Carter County Election Board is located at 25 A St. NW in Ardmore and the phone number is 580-223-5290. The online election portal is at www.oklahoma.gov/elections. Hall said no id is required to request an absentee ballot, however the rules have changed for submitting an absentee ballot since the November elections.

“Once you get your ballot, you’ll have to get it notarized unless you are physically incapacitated, then you can submit it with two signatures,” Hall said. All of the COVID rules of being able to return it with a copy of your photo ID, that’s over.

So far, Hall said she has received around 139 absentee ballot requests for the upcoming election with over one-third of the requests coming from the military.

“Right now we’ve only had a few requests and I’m afraid that some people who requested an absentee ballot for the November election might not realize they need to make a request for this one,” Hall said. “I’d hate for it to come down to the last minute, and people miss out on getting an absentee ballot because they waited too late to request it.”

For those who choose to vote in person, there are a couple of different options. Early voting will be available at the Carter County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2. Voters can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at their regular poling place. All poling locations are the same as the November 2020 election.