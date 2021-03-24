How proper landscaping can make your yard pop

With spring well underway, now is the perfect time to begin adding some color and variety to your yard. The variety of options available are only as limited as the amount of work and the amount of money one is willing to spend, however there are a few easy and relatively inexpensive ways to make your yard pop. Jeremy Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Lawn and Landscape, shared a few tips to help you get started.

“Annuals are one of the best things you can plant to make your yard pop,” Wilkins said. “Some people don’t like them as much because they have to be replanted every year or every season, but there is really nothing better than annuals to give color and variety.”

Two of the annuals Wilkins suggested for this time of year are begonias and dusty miller. Begonias are flowers that can come in a variety of colors and dusty miller has a distinct silvery foliage that can add visual interest in a sea of green. Both plants can last all the way through the summer and fall until the first frost, but Wilkins suggests swapping out the flowers in the fall and leaving the dusty miller.

“When it gets to be fall, I like to switch the flowers out with pansies,” Wilkins said. “I personally like the yellow ones, but some people like to go with a more Mardi Gras-like purple flowers. Both look great with the dusty miller, and they make a really nice contrast.”

Wilkins said mulch is another easy way to add some visual interest to your yard. For the best results, he recommends replacing the mulch twice a year. He also favors natural colored mulch such as pine or cedar because it is less likely to fade than other colors.

“It’s really a matter of your personal opinion, but I don’t care as much for colored mulch because I think it gives things an artificial look,” Wilkins said. “Black mulch can look okay, but it fades really quickly and you’ll get some white and gray spots pretty quickly.”

When it comes to caring for your new flowers, or any type of shrubbery or tree you may decide to plant, Wilkins said it’s important to give them the correct amount of water. Right now watering flowers every other day is probably fine, but as the weather gets hotter they may need watered every day.

While the best times to water plants is in the early morning or later evening, Wilkins said he prefers to water earlier in the morning.

“When it comes to watering, the earlier the better,” Wilkins said. “If you’re lucky enough to have an irrigation or sprinkler system, watering sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. is the best time. If you’re watering by hand the earlier you can get outside, the better. I’m not a fan of watering in the evenings because sometimes plants can actually develop a fungus because they end up staying damp all night long.”