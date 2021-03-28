Easter events return to Ardmore's Regional Park

Hundreds of people attended the annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Ardmore Regional Park on Friday. Scaled down from previous years, attendees were still able to enjoy games and get photos with the Easter Bunny ahead of the Easter egg hunts that started at dusk.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department Director Teresa Ervin said the crowd was noticeably smaller than previous years but was excited to hold the event for a 15th year after the pandemic cancelled last year's event.

The Easter celebrations will continue next week with the Easter Egg Dog Hunt at the Regional Park dog park at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The free event will include two separate hunts — one for larger dogs and one for smaller dogs — and every egg will be stuffed with doggy treats. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photographs, and there will be a costume contest for the best dressed dog.

More photos from the Easter Eggstravaganza can be found online at https://www.ardmoreite.com/.