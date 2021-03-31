Development Authority welcomes new industrial park manager

The Ardmore Development Authority has recently welcomed Randy Gentry as the new industrial park manager. In his position Gentry will be responsible for overseeing the operations and projects going on at all of the city’s industrial parks as well as working with all of the parks’ tenants.

Though not originally from Ardmore, Gentry nevertheless has roots in the city.

“My wife and her family are all from here,” Gentry said. “Also my parents are both from Ardmore, and I’ve been in the city since 2004.”

In addition to the familiarity with Ardmore, Gentry is also familiar with the ADA as he had previously worked with the organization to procure warehouse space while he was the manager for a fulfillment center for subscription based air filters.

Gentry said his favorite aspect of his new position is seeing all of the growth and expansion happing at Ardmore Industrial Airpark.

“It’s just a great atmosphere out here,” Gentry said. “It’s so positive. We have some great tenants and there are so many great projects happening right now.”

One of the largest projects currently underway is the expansion of the Dollar General Distribution Center. The company is adding an additional 160,000- square foot building which will become a new DG Fresh facility. The expansion is expected to open near the end of April and it will specialize in the distribution of frozen and refrigerated projects.

In addition to the businesses making upgrades, the Airpark itself has recently undergone some major infrastructure improvements, and more are on the way.

“Last fall the City of Ardmore replaced all of the sewer lines throughout the park,” Gentry said. “We also received a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that will be used to replace all of the park’s waterlines.”

Gentry said he’s excited to be a part of these projects as well as those coming in the future.

“Now is a great time out here,” he said. “I feel like I’m really getting in at the start of some major growth.”