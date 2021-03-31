NEWS

Langston University nursing students receive white coats

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite

A new cohort of health care workers received their nursing white coats last week as a pandemic continues. Fifteen members of the Langston University nursing class of 2022 received their white coats during a virtual ceremony at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma on Friday.

Members of the Langston University nursing class of 2022 pose on the staircase of the University Center of Southern Oklahoma after a white coat ceremony Friday, March 26, 2021. Students were part of the ceremony on the Ardmore campus whiel friends and family could attend virtually.

On hand for the ceremony were Langston University Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Teressa Hunter, Ardmore Site Director Anna Duran, and 2020 Langston University graduate Amy Cohee, BSN, according to a Monday statement from UCSO.

Members of the class received their white coats while friends and family watched via teleconference. 

Dr. Teressa Hunter, right, puts a white coat on Perla Salas, a member of the Langston University nursing class of 2022 Friday, March 26, 2021. Fifteen members of the class received their white coats during a virtual ceremony held at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma.

Langston University, which has offered nursing degrees at the UCSO campus in Ardmore since 2018, is among more than 360 nursing schools across the country that participates in a white coat ceremony.