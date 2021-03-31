Langston University nursing students receive white coats

A new cohort of health care workers received their nursing white coats last week as a pandemic continues. Fifteen members of the Langston University nursing class of 2022 received their white coats during a virtual ceremony at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma on Friday.

On hand for the ceremony were Langston University Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Teressa Hunter, Ardmore Site Director Anna Duran, and 2020 Langston University graduate Amy Cohee, BSN, according to a Monday statement from UCSO.

Members of the class received their white coats while friends and family watched via teleconference.

Langston University, which has offered nursing degrees at the UCSO campus in Ardmore since 2018, is among more than 360 nursing schools across the country that participates in a white coat ceremony.