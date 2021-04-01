Ardmore man arrested for drug trafficking

A man from Ardmore was arrested Wednesday after police reportedly found 32 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Cooper Drive after getting a call about an intoxicated male subject. The caller indicated that the subject, later identified to be 51-year-old Keithan Rundles, allegedly had stolen from the store and was refusing to leave.

When officers made contact with Rundles, the subject allegedly admitted to having drugs in his pocket. Officers retrieved 32 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, Henry said.

Rundles was then arrested for trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine, and petit larceny. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for petit larceny for the amount of $620.