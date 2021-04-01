Artesian Online Art Market opens call for artists

Submitted content

The Artesian Online Art Market is slated for May 28 through July 31, and event coordinators with the Chickasaw Nation have opened a call for artists. Applications are available at ArtesianArtsFestival.com/Apply.

Registration is open now. The deadline to enter a piece for competition is 5 p.m. CDT May 7. Registration for non-competition pieces will continue throughout the market as space is available.

Open to the public for viewing and purchasing art, the Artesian Online Art Market will be available at ArtesianArtsFestival.com. The online market presents an opportunity for the public to enjoy original works of fine art by talented First American artists.

Artists must be at least age 18 and present documentation of citizenship in a federally recognized First American tribe.

Competition categories include drawing, graphic arts, mixed media, painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, 3-D diverse, beadwork/quillwork, pottery, traditional dress & regalia, weaponry and cultural diverse.

There will be a first place winner for each category. There will also be judges’ awards and a Best of Show award. Artists will be notified by email if they win an award. Winners will also be posted to ArtesianArtsFestival.com.

In years past, the festival included artists belonging to many First American tribes. These include: Absentee Shawnee/Seminole, Acoma Pueblo, Anishinaabe-Lakota, Caddo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Comanche, Jemez Pueblo, Jicarilla Apache, Laguna Pueblo, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Muscogee (Creek), Navajo, Northern Arapaho, Oglala Lakota, Ohkay Owengeh, Otoe Missouria, Potawatomi, San Felipe Pueblo and Seminole nations.

More information can be found at ArtesianArtsFestival.com, or by calling (580) 272-5520 or emailing ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.