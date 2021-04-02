50 years of Ardmore, Douglass alumni challenged to raise $50,000 for new endowment

Ardmore High School and Douglass High School alumni are being challenged to raise money and establish an endowment fund for curricular and extracurricular activities. The Ardmore $50K for 50 Years initiative launched Thursday with the goal of raising $1,000 from each of the graduating classes between 1964 and 2014.

“It is important for our current students and teachers to know and learn about the history of excellence in Ardmore in the various organization,” said ACS Fine Arts Director Chauvin Aaron, who is also a member of the Ardmore High School class of 2003.

“This will strengthen our community and financial support needed to build and sustain top tier organizations,” he said in a letter of Ardmore alumni.

While the initiative does not have a firm deadline, Aaron said by phone on Thursday he expects alumni to raise the money between six and 12 months. Money collected will be distributed through the Ardmore City Schools Enrichment Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to support educational programs within the district with funds not otherwise available through traditional funding.

“We’ve all heard about the successful college people who give back millions and millions to their colleges. WHy not just give some money back to your local high school,” said

Ardmore High School alumni are encouraged to reach out to other members of their graduating class about the initiative. More information is available on the initiative’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ardmore50for50.