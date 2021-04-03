Un'eggs'pectedly large crowd for first FOP Easter event

Organizers of the first Easter egg hunt hosted by Ardmore's Fraternal Order of Police were pleased with the turnout on Friday and hope to make it an annual event. Along with sweet treats for kids, some lucky families took away prizes that included bicycles and even cash.

An estimated crowd of about 200 people took part in the Easter egg hunt as the sun set on Friday. Sgt. Chris Mata with the Ardmore FOP said the event is a way to expand community outreach efforts.

"We had about 2,400 egg this time around. We just put it out on social media – we didn’t do too much advertising – and were trying to get people here," Mata said on Friday.

Mata said bicycles were donated by the Department of Human Services and jump passes were donated by Urban Air trampoline park. The thousands of eggs scattered across Central Park were filled with glow sticks and candy. Some had $1 bills and others had numbers linked to the big prizes.

Once the siren blared shortly after 7:30 p.m., families scattered to pick up the eggs and find the big prizes. All of the eggs were recovered in about five minutes.

"I guess we should have done more eggs and next year we know to adjust it," Mata said.

The Ardmore FOP chapter currently organizes the annual Shop with Cops program each year before the Christmas. Mata said Friday's Easter egg hunt will hopefully be an annual event for the organization to use as an outreach tool.

The group also has a fishing tournament scheduled for May 8 at Lake Murray State Park.

“We’re going to be doing more community events, try to get out here more and get more involved," said Mata.