Ardmore storage building allegedly burglarized overnight

An Ardmore storage building was reportedly burglarized overnight last Thursday.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said that officers were dispatched to the storage building in the 2000 block of Veterans Blvd around 1 p.m. on April 2. The reporting party stated that the business had been broken into the night before.

Officers determined that there was forced entry at a window, and it was later found that a red Polaris ATV, a lawn mower battery, and other miscellaneous tools were reportedly stolen. The estimated total loss is about $5,580.

At this time no suspects have been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.