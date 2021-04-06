Davis Police arrest Texas male for intent to distribute meth

Davis Police Department officers arrested a Texas male Friday after allegedly finding two bags of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

On April 1, an officer with the Davis Police Department reported that when he stopped at the Phillips 66 store located on 12253 Hwy 7 W for a cup of coffee, a store clerk asked him to check on a vehicle that had been parked in the gas pumps for three hours. The officer reportedly found the driver, later identified as Jesus Hinojosa, to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.

The suspect reportedly told the officer that he had only been asleep for 10 minutes and was headed back home to Arlington, Texas. The officer asked for Hinojosa’s driver’s license and was given a Texas Identification card.

After running Hinojosa’s information through Murray County Dispatch, the officer found the suspect had no valid driver’s license. Hinojosa reportedly told officers that he lost his license because of drug charges a few years back and clarified that he had misspoke and was actually headed to a friend’s house in Oklahoma City.

The officer reportedly asked if he could search the car, and after Hinojosa consented to the search, the officer reportedly found a glass pipe on the driver side floor. An additional officer arrived on the scene to assist with the search, and the officers reportedly later discovered two small plastic bags of meth, one containing .05 grams of meth and another containing 1.5 grams, a firearm, and a small set of scales that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hinojosa was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and use of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.