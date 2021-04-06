Credle and Plesher elected to Ardmore City Commission

The Ardmore City Commission will be welcoming two new members when they meet on May 3 as John Credle, Jr. and David Plesher will be sworn in to begin their first terms. The pair were elected to serve on Tuesday, and according to the unofficial results provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, each candidate received approximately 45% of the votes in their respective wards.

John Credle, Jr. will be the new commissioner for Ward 2 and will represent the Northeast section of the city. Out of the 1.323 votes cast, Credle received 591 or 44.67%. Angela Sharp came in second place with 297 votes. Blake Gordon, Jr. received 238 votes, and Brad Blackwood received 197.

Credle said he is extremely humbled to have received the citizens’ support.

“It’s a humbling feeling to know that even though I’m not from Ardmore, the people have seen something in me,” Credle said. “After coming here in 2015, I’ve really come to love this city, and I’m looking forward to being the voice for the people of Ward 2. I’m excited to begin working with the other commissioners, the various city departments, and other entities around the city to make Ardmore even better.”

He gave thanks to everyone who helped make his election possible.

“First and foremost, I thank God for all that he has caused to happen,” Credle said. “I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me, and everyone who was a part of the campaign. I could not have done this without them.”

David Plesher will be the new commissioner for Ward 3 and will represent the Southwest section of the city. Plesher received 652 votes, or 45.34% of the 1,438 votes cast. Second place went to Eric Howard with 405 votes, and Barbara Hisey received 381.

Plesher said he is looking forward to getting started in his new role.

“I’ve never campaigned before, and I’m not much of a politician, but I’ve been thrilled with all of the support that I’ve received from the community,” Plesher said. “I’m looking forward to settling in and getting life back to normal while I see what I can do to help the community. I want to thank the people of Ardmore for having confidence in me, and I will do my best to support the people of the city.”

The numbers included in this article are the unofficial, unverified results supplied by the Oklahoma State Election Board, and do not yet include any provisional ballot results. Final results will be certified by Carter County Election Board no earlier than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9.