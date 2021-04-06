Winners announced for The Goddard Center’s Annual All Schools Exhibition
The Goddard Center’s Annual All Schools Exhibition is on display and features the artwork of Middle and High School students from south-central Oklahoma. The Middle and High School portion of the All Schools’ Exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 10th. This year’s judges were Paige Miller, and Taylor Tucker. Paige recently produced a photography book with Create Ardmore that celebrates Ardmore’s many publicly displayed art works. The book, “Artmore,” can be purchased at various locations around town including The Goddard Center. Taylor is a talented local artist who’s been featured in previous Juried Art Shows. Her art work can be purchased on Etsy. Awards for first, second, third and honorable mention were given based on the artistic merit of individual pieces. Winners also receive partial scholarships to further their art education in the Goddard Center’s Art Studios. The 2021 winners were as follows:
Ardmore High School – Art Teacher, Rikki Clymore
1st Place – Hannah Delgado
2nd Place – Ellie Fairmaner
3rd Place – Carlos Carmona
Honorable Mention – Jacy Johnson
Ardmore Middle School – Art Teacher, Shelby Anderson
1st Place – Jacey Gaddy
2nd Place – Maria Ritter
3rd Place – Avery Hoff
Honorable Mention – Brandon Wilford
Davis High School – Art Teacher, Pam Parrot
1st Place – Caylea Dickenson
2nd Place – Mathew Flatt
3rd Place – Jorja Idleman
Honorable Mention – Sarah Humphrey
Davis Middle School – Art Teacher, Pam Parrot
1st Place – Ava Mann
2nd Place – Kaylie Woodruff
3rd Place – Reese Goodin
Honorable Mention – Jayden Welden
Marietta High School – Art Teacher, Courteney Starsick
1st Place – Allison Eidson
2nd Place – Aldo Salazar
3rd Place – Taran Riggs
Honorable Mention – Brayden Henson
Marietta Middle School – Art Teacher, Gayla Burrage
1st Place – Emily McQueen
2nd Place – Halie Muncy
3rd Place – Luis Gonzalez
Honorable Mention – Gentry Thompson
Plainview High School – Art Teacher, Greg Dudley
1st Place – Jessica Zimmerman
2nd Place – Scarlett Williams
3rd Place – Jonathan Harris
Honorable Mention – Jaylee Soukup
Plainview Middle School – Art Teacher, Caryn Harper
1st Place – Ananya Mysore
2nd Place – Carli Nevbert
3rd Place – Arieanna Thigpin
Honorable Mention – Chloe Phelps
Tishomingo Middle School – Art Teacher, Kevin Wilkins
1st Place – Taisa Jenkins
2nd Place – Ruthie Remis
3rd Place – Addi Huston
Honorable Mention – Cayden Perkinson
This exhibition can be viewed during normal business hours, Tuesday through Thursday 10am to 6pm, Fridays 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays 1 to 4pm. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. For more information please call the Center’s business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit www.goddardcenter.org. This exhibition is made possible in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.