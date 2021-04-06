Winners announced for The Goddard Center’s Annual All Schools Exhibition

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Goddard Center’s Annual All Schools Exhibition is on display and features the artwork of Middle and High School students from south-central Oklahoma. The Middle and High School portion of the All Schools’ Exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 10th. This year’s judges were Paige Miller, and Taylor Tucker. Paige recently produced a photography book with Create Ardmore that celebrates Ardmore’s many publicly displayed art works. The book, “Artmore,” can be purchased at various locations around town including The Goddard Center. Taylor is a talented local artist who’s been featured in previous Juried Art Shows. Her art work can be purchased on Etsy. Awards for first, second, third and honorable mention were given based on the artistic merit of individual pieces. Winners also receive partial scholarships to further their art education in the Goddard Center’s Art Studios. The 2021 winners were as follows:

Ardmore High School – Art Teacher, Rikki Clymore

1st Place – Hannah Delgado

2nd Place – Ellie Fairmaner

3rd Place – Carlos Carmona

Honorable Mention – Jacy Johnson

Ardmore Middle School – Art Teacher, Shelby Anderson

1st Place – Jacey Gaddy

2nd Place – Maria Ritter

3rd Place – Avery Hoff

Honorable Mention – Brandon Wilford

Davis High School – Art Teacher, Pam Parrot

1st Place – Caylea Dickenson

2nd Place – Mathew Flatt

3rd Place – Jorja Idleman

Honorable Mention – Sarah Humphrey

Davis Middle School – Art Teacher, Pam Parrot

1st Place – Ava Mann

2nd Place – Kaylie Woodruff

3rd Place – Reese Goodin

Honorable Mention – Jayden Welden

Marietta High School – Art Teacher, Courteney Starsick

1st Place – Allison Eidson

2nd Place – Aldo Salazar

3rd Place – Taran Riggs

Honorable Mention – Brayden Henson

Marietta Middle School – Art Teacher, Gayla Burrage

1st Place – Emily McQueen

2nd Place – Halie Muncy

3rd Place – Luis Gonzalez

Honorable Mention – Gentry Thompson

Plainview High School – Art Teacher, Greg Dudley

1st Place – Jessica Zimmerman

2nd Place – Scarlett Williams

3rd Place – Jonathan Harris

Honorable Mention – Jaylee Soukup

Plainview Middle School – Art Teacher, Caryn Harper

1st Place – Ananya Mysore

2nd Place – Carli Nevbert

3rd Place – Arieanna Thigpin

Honorable Mention – Chloe Phelps

Tishomingo Middle School – Art Teacher, Kevin Wilkins

1st Place – Taisa Jenkins

2nd Place – Ruthie Remis

3rd Place – Addi Huston

Honorable Mention – Cayden Perkinson

This exhibition can be viewed during normal business hours, Tuesday through Thursday 10am to 6pm, Fridays 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays 1 to 4pm. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. For more information please call the Center’s business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit www.goddardcenter.org. This exhibition is made possible in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.