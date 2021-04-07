Ardmore High students win at statewide contest

Submitted content

Two Ardmore high school students won big at the statewide Lay Day Contest, sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association, for their 11th grade art entries.

Hannah Delgado won the grand prize and Jazmyn Ragle won first place in the 11th grade category. Delgado received a plaque and a $500 cash check from Oklahoma Bar Association President Mike Mordy in his downtown Ardmore law office. The winners were recognized by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby during a virtual ceremony on April 6.

The theme for this year’s Law Day Contest was “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” and about 1,300 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade participated in the event.

“This year’s theme and its focus gave students an opportunity to learn how the First Amendment protects some of our most precious rights,” Mordy said in a press release. “With the education challenges created by the pandemic, it was rewarding to have more students participating in this annual contest than last year and especially exciting to have two top winners from Ardmore.”