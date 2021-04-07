Ardmore Police warn public of phone scam

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Ardmore Police Department is warning of scam that has been circulating in Oklahoma City claiming to be an Ardmore Police Department Detective.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the department learned about the scam Tuesday from other law enforcement agencies as well as citizens who received the calls from a subject claiming to be an Ardmore police detective and requesting the victim send money to have their warrants cleared.

“That’s an obvious concern because that’s not how we operate or do business especially with our warrants,” Henry said. “Anytime that there are fines or warrants that need to be taken care of through the city of Ardmore, that stuff is handled through the court clerk’s office. Police officers or detectives do not deal with other than accepting bonds after hours. “

Henry warns not to give any banking or other personal information over the phone and to contact the local authorities if anyone has fallen victim to the scam.