Area races replace Dickson school board member, see Ringling candidate fall by 5 votes

In addition to Ardmore municipal elections, several local elections were held across Oklahoma on Tuesday.

In Carter County, Bobby Black will replace Jack D. Jones on the Dickson Public Schools Board of Education as he took 67% of the vote. In Springer, Charlene Robinson defeated two other candidates with 46% of the vote for the Clerk-Treasurer position.

In Jefferson County, two seats on the Ringling Board of Trustees have been filled by Lisa Eubanks and Jayce Daniel Miller. Challenger Linda Law fell by only five votes.

In Murray County, Lee Henley defeated Neeley Nichole Barnett for the Davis Public Schools Board of Education with over 69% of the vote. Clifford Agee easily won a seat on the Sulphur Public Schools Board of Education with almost 80% of the vote over Jo Helen Bell.

Vote counts reported by county election boards are unofficial. The Oklahoma Board of Elections is expected to certify these results on Friday. Another round of special elections will be held in Oklahoma on May 11 and will include a bond proposal from Plainview Public Schools.