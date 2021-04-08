Severe weather expected Friday evening

Severe weather could threaten southern Oklahoma on Friday evening but the rain will not likely pull the region out of continuing drought conditions.

The National Weather Service in Norman expects a front to begin pushing through the area beginning late Friday afternoon. Large hail and strong winds are expected to be the main threat but a stray tornado cannot be ruled out.

“It’s probably not zero but it’s very low,” said Erin Maxwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, about the chances for a tornado in southern Oklahoma.

While the threat for a tornado is low, strong winds and large hail are possible through Friday evening. Winds between 60 mph and 80 mph and up to baseball-size hail could develop as the front moves into the area.

Maxwell said on Thursday afternoon that Carter County can expect to see the highest chance for severe weather between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. While some isolated areas could see over half an inch of rain, less than one-quarter of an inch is expected for most of the area.

All of Carter County was still under drought conditions on Thursday, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Most of the county was experiencing severe drought conditions as Ardmore has recorded nearly 4 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

According to AccuWeather, Ardmore has normally received over 7 inches of rain by this time of year.

The NWS expects sun in Ardmore by Saturday and another slight chance of severe weather to return by Sunday night and into Monday.