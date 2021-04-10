Earth First Expo Recycling Event set for Saturday

The Ardmore Beautification Council is bringing the Earth First Expo Recycling Event to the Ardmore Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, April 17.The event will include recycling options for a number of items as well as allowing people to drop off items for donation to Sunshine Industries and the Ardmore Animal Shelter. OG&E will also be there giving away one free tree to those interested.

ABC Executive Director Julie Maher said this Earth Expo will be somewhat different to those in the past in that it focuses more on recycling.

“The Earth Expo has always been more about plants and all of that good spring stuff,” Maher said. “But because of COVID we did not want to have such a large event with so many people in the same place at once. So this is going to be more of a drive through event, and we’re asking that people stay in their vehicles, and we have volunteers who can help them get things out to be recycled.”

Maher said they will be taking tires with either rims or no rims, up to five boxes of documents to be shredded, household batteries (AA, AAA, etc.). They will also be taking electronic items that need recycling.

“It’s anything that plugs in or has a battery like TVs, computers, printers, or any smaller household appliances like microwaves and things like that,” Maher said. “But please don’t bring any large items like washing machines, ovens or refrigerators because we aren’t able to accept those.

The event will also include a prescription drug take back, and the Ardmore Animal Shelter and Sunshine industries will be taking donations for their facilities.

“The animal shelter will be there taking things for their needs like old sheets, towels and blankets, along with all the pet supplies like food and kitty litter,” Maher said. “You can also bring office supplies like paper, pens, or even a Staples gift card for their administrative needs.”

She said Sunshine industries will be taking donations of the kind of household items one might sell at a garage sale to be sold at their thrift store. These items include clothing or functioning household appliances.

ABC will also be handing out all of the equipment needed to do a litter pickup. So items like gloves, trash bags, vests and grabbers will be available to anyone wanting to organize a trash pickup.

Finally OG&E will be there offering one free tree to those interested.

“There will be two colors of crepe myrtles, crab apples, and vitex,” Maher said. “They will be first come first serve, and because we want to make sure as many people who want one can get one, only one tree will be given out per car.”

Maher said this recycling event will be similar to the one they held last summer, but she hopes the traditional Earth First Expo can return for 2022.

“We’re really excited to bring the Earth First Expo Recycling event back to Ardmore this year,” Maher said. “Hopefully next year we can be back downtown with all of the plants, and information. But right now I’m glad that we’re able to provide these types of recycling services to Southern Oklahoma, and hopefully we’ll have a great turnout.”