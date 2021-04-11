Ardmore student athletics receives over $400 from restaurant fundraiser

The Ardmore Dairy Queen and Ardmore High School athletic programs teamed up on Thursday evening to raise money for student athlete expenses. Over $400 was raised in about four hours and Ardmore High School Athletic Director Josh Newby said he is thankful for the partnership.

“I think it was a neat deal,” he said on Friday after learning $412 was raised during the Thursday fundraiser.

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill donated a portion of their sales on Thursday evening to the athletic program as a way to support student athletes and their coaches, according to a Tuesday statement.

On Thursday, Ardmore High School student athletes were at the restaurant to drum up support by waving signs at cars passing by on 12th Avenue Northwest. Newby said many of the student athletes on hand were from the wrestling team but the donation will help the entire athletic department.

And he said every little bit helps.

“I think that it will go towards uniforms, traveling expenses and other costs,” said Newby.