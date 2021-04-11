MSC to host Reach Higher RECONNECT Week degree completion events April 13, & 15.

Submitted content

Students who wish to learn more about degree completion opportunities are encouraged to participate in Murray State College’s Reach Higher RECONNECT Week events via Zoom on Tuesday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at MSC’s Welcome Center in Tishomingo on Thursday, April 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students who have successfully completed some college coursework, but have not finished a college degree, will have the opportunity to submit college admission applications, receive advisement and financial aid counseling, and enroll in classes.

Murray State’s Reach Higher RECONNECT Week is part of a series of coordinated student recruitment events to be held April 10 through 16 by participating campuses across Oklahoma. The primary goals of Reach Higher RECONNECT Week are to increase awareness of adult-friendly degree completion options and encourage adults who have earned college credit to successfully complete their degrees.

“Many times students begin college but are unable to complete their degrees due to family and financial responsibilities. It’s never too late to earn a college degree, and the Reach Higher program offers a great path back to the classroom,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

Reach Higher, a program through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, provides two distinct degree completion program paths for adult learners. Reach Higher FlexFinish offers flexible enrollment and online options for working adults who wish to pursue associate degrees in enterprise development or bachelor’s degrees in organizational leadership at one of 21 participating colleges and universities in Oklahoma. Reach Higher DirectComplete offers adult students the opportunity to complete a degree program connected to workforce development needs that align with Oklahoma’s 100 Critical Occupations list.

In addition to the April 13 online event, MSC staff will be on hand at MSC’s Welcome Center in Tishomingo until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 to answer questions and help students enroll. For more information about Reach Higher RECONNECT Week at Murray State College, visit www.reconnectok.org and click on Murray State College or email Paula Henley at phenley@mscok.edu. For more information about Reach Higher degree program options, visit www.reachhigherok.org.