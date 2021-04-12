Lone Grove FFA and 4-H exhibitors take home top awards at the Oklahoma Youth Expo

Submitted content

While other students were headed to the beach for spring break, Lone Grove FFA and 4-H exhibitors were winning top awards at the Oklahoma Youth Expo, the world's largest junior livestock show held in Oklahoma City.

Lone Grove Senior FFA Vice-President, Cassidy Baughman, ended her show career, winning Reserve Champion Dorset Advantage ewe with her lamb Corona, that she raised in partners with Foreman Livestock. Cassidy also had 3rd and 4th place with her lambs Madonna, and Stevie Nicks out of about 50 entries in the Commercial Ewe Division, and a 7th place Suffolk wether.

Cassidy Baughman was also recognized during the OYE Grand Drive Opening Ceremonies, being awarded with the OYE Centene $2,500 dollar scholarship.

Lone Grove 4-H's Jace Parker exhibited his heifer Lori, who was a class winner and Reserve Division Champion Shorthorn. He also had a Class 5 winner with his Shorthorn heifer Tina and a class winning Maine Anjou steer.

Lone Grove FFA officer, Riley Garrison also had a Class 8 winning Miniature Hereford Breeding Heiferand a 4th place. Royce Shafer exhibited a 3rd place Hereford Market Steer.

Macy Shelton, another Lone Grove FFA officer, placed 5th with her Class 5 Wether Dam Goat and Whitley Smith placed 10th with her Class 6 Wether Dam Goat.