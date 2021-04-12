Western Swing Fiddle Trio 'The Quebe Sisters' to perform at The Goddard Center

Submitted content

The Goddard Center would like to invite you and your family to enjoy fiddle phenoms “The Quebe Sisters” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will have assigned seats, while also being live-streamed for free on our Facebook page.

With over 15 years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia. Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music.

“We differentiate our music as ‘Progressive Western Swing’ from simply ‘Western Swing’ because we aren’t trying to sound just like Bob Wills,” Grace Quebe explains. “Instead, we continue his vision, playing the style he pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting them using our own unique voice through Country instrumentation.”

The band’s stripped-down acoustic instrumentation breathes new life into seasoned sounds once found in Texas dance halls and honky-tonks. Grace continues, “To us, preserving the tradition of Western Swing isn’t about keeping something alive like a relic. Western Swing has always been about innovation.”

Opening act is Oklahoma native Cutter Elliott. You can catch Cutter regularly at Toby Keith's I love this bar and Grill in Bricktown Oklahoma City, Hollywood Corners, and at The Rodeo Opry in the Stockyards.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at www.goddardcenter.org, in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.