Murray State College Board of Regents approve emeritus status for former employees

The Murray State College Board of Regents has approved emeritus status for nine former college employees and faculty members.

Emeritus status is an honor that includes a variety of perpetual privileges, including invitation to select ceremonies and events, college ID cards, library privileges and listings in the college catalog and other official directories.

Those gaining MSC emeritus status are John Bohon, 1990-2019, Gunsmithing; Kathy Bowen, 2006-2020, Business; Alan Burris, 2007-2020, Arts and Humanities; Carmen Kemp, 1998-2020, Student Services; Jenna Orr, 2004-2020, Retention; Debbie Reed, 1987-2020, Veterinary Nursing; Mary Rixen, 2008-2020, Library Services; Joy Russell, 2007-2017, Financial Aid/Academic Support; and Janice Wallace, 1995-2020, Health Science.

“We appreciate the service and dedication by this impressive group which includes a total of 173 years’ combined service to Murray State College and its students. As emeritus staff and faculty these individuals will continue to participate in campus events and have official status and honored places in the history of Murray State,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

Any retired administrator, professional staff member or faculty member with 10 or more years of honorable and distinguished serve is eligible for emeritus status.