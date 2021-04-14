Submitted content

The Brass Ring Center for the Performing Arts presents "Senior 2021 Showcase" at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10 and at 2 p.m. Sunday April 11 in the Williams Vaughan Theatre 120 Caddo Street NE. The recital features Nayeli Rodriguez and Jesse Battice both Ardmore High School seniors. Nayeli and Jesse are private students of Vicki Gelona and Nick Gelona. Admission is free but reservations are required for the seating to be socially distanced. For reservations leave a message at 580-226-9278 with your seating request, we will return your call and confirm your request. Masks are required at all times in the Brass Ring.