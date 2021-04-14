Downtown Executive Airport undergoing $2.2 million upgrade

The Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport is currently undergoing $2.2 million worth of improvements and upgrades. The total project will cost a total of just over $2.8 million with the $587,600 cost of engineering, and the entire project will be covered by the FAA and grants received from the CARES Act.

Airport Operations Manager Chase Tindle explained the project.

“The runway is being resealed, so that will put some texture back into the runway and protect from oxidation and seal any cracks,” Tindle said. “We’re also getting all new LED runway lights and new LED runway end lights.”

Other items included in the project include reconstructing a partial parallel taxiway and removing the asphalt connecting taxiway and replacing it with a concrete connecting taxiway.

To help facilitate the construction, the airport is temporarily closed to all traffic except helicopters. The shutdown began on April 6 and will reopen on May 26 as long as the project remains on schedule. The entire project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

The Downtown Executive Airport currently receives between 9,000 and 10,000 take offs and landings per year. Airport Board Member Casey Smith explained how the upgrades will improve the facility and make it more inviting for more traffic.

“It’s making an already safe airport even safer with enhanced runway markings and brighter runway lights so you can see the runway even sooner when you’re flying in and its dark,” Smith said. “Not to mention it’s going to be much smoother and give better tracking for airplanes.”