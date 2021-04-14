Oklahoma Blood Institute requesting more blood donors as blood usage increases

Staff Reports

After a recent increase in hospital blood usage, the Oklahoma Blood Institute asks blood donors to respond immediately.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, as the community shifts into COVID recovery, hospital blood usage has increased to about 10% over previous levels. The surge comes as local patients are returning to medical systems for routine medical care and trauma-related blood needs have also increased.

Usually, the local blood supply operates at three-day supply, but the increased demand has lowered it to a one-day supply.

“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute, said in a press release. “But the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”

Donating blood takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Approximately 1,200 donors are needed each to ensure a healthy blood supply. COVID vaccines are not a requirement to donate, and people who are vaccinated can donate immediately if they’re feeling well.

Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.