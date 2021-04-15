Downtown lane closures expected to persist through next week

Drivers in downtown Ardmore will need to slow down as utility crews replace underground gas lines. Oklahoma Natural Gas has spent most of this week working along East Main Street, near Central Park, which has resulted in multiple lanes being closed to traffic.

"It's just routine maintenance. They're replacing some lines throughout town. It happens all the time," said Don Olive, superintendent of the Ardmore street department, on Thursday.

He said utility crews work on this type of maintenance on nearly any given day but citizens may not always notice the work unless it results in street closures.

"You can expect utility work all the time," he said.

According to the City of Ardmore website, the work started on Monday. Olive expects the work and lane closures to last until next week.