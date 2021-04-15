Mercy Hospital calls on volunteers to return as COVID-19 cases drop

Random aspects of everyday life are slowly returning to normal as threats from the pandemic are reduced with each passing day. For the area’s largest health care provider, that means volunteers are being invited back to hospital hallways.

Mercy Hospital Ardmore is again calling on volunteers to assist health care workers and their support staff. Volunteer programs at Mercy Hospital locations across the country were put on hold over a year ago as the pandemic swept across the nation.

As the number of COVID-19 cases reaches the lowest level in months, precautions remain.

“Understandably, many of our volunteers are not expecting to return soon, mostly because they have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for the virus,” said Daryle Voss, president of Mercy Hospital Ardmore, in a Thursday statement.

“We are hopeful that others in the community will help fill in for them and help us continue the critical work of health care in our communities.”

Mercy volunteers include teenagers who want experience in the medical field, middle-aged people looking to give back, seniors who want to stay active and people with disabilities learning job skills.

“All of the volunteers are so happy to be back,” said Linda Hebert, a Mercy volunteer in Ada since 2012. “It has been a long, trying year with fears of COVID-19. We are so thankful and full of joy to be able to give back to our communities again.”

Those interested in volunteering at Mercy Hospital Ardmore can call (580) 220-6604. Those interested in volunteering at Mercy Hospital Healdton can call (580) 229-0701.

“If someone has a heart to serve, please join us and know that we will continue to follow strict masking and social distancing policies to protect everyone,” said Voss.