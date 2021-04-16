ALT dives back into action with readers’ theatre workshop

Submitted content

Ardmore Little Theatre has managed to produce only one show since February 2020 as the Covid pandemic basically shuttered stage productions everywhere for more than a year

But ALT is trying a bounce back of sorts this weekend, for both live audiences and live streaming. Portions of original scripts written by two local women will be work-shopped in a readers’ theatre format this Saturday at the Goddard Center.

Veteran ALT actor, director and playwright Joh Mann has been teaching her thespian colleagues the art of writing plays. Among her students, Monica Stolfa and Dona Farr Walton were the first to finish their scripts.

The opening act of Stolfa’s work, “Television Nights” will be presented at 10 a.m., with a feedback session following. After a brief break to reset the stage, Farr Walton’s “I Heard It in a Love Song” will be read, also followed by a feedback session.

A readers’ theater presentation is less than a full performance, as costumes, make-up and full scenic settings are not necessary and the actors perform with scripts in hand. However, the story and the characterization are on full display so the audience can garner the writer’s intent.

The event is open to any interested teen or adult, but masks and social distancing are required. No reservations or ticketing is required. The readings will also be live-streamed on Facebook. Check the Ardmore Little Theatre Facebook page for information on watching them.

First script is “Television Nights”, by Monica Stolfa. About an adult brother and sister reflecting on family life and changing cultural times during the golden age of television and the decades that followed.

Next will be “Heard It In A Love Song,” by Dona Farr Walton. Evangeline Devereaux, a 40ish college professor, returns to Oklahoma to care for her ailing mother. Once home, she learns that she may be lacking the necessary skills to navigate all of the strained relationships along with her troubled past that she’s left behind there.