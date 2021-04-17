Unseasonable cold to remain in Oklahoma this week

Temperatures across southern Oklahoma next week will continue to be significantly cooler than average for this time of year as portions of the central United States deal with an unseasonable freeze.

According to the National Weather Service on Saturday, temperatures in Ardmore will top out in the 70s on Monday only to tumble for a Tuesday high temperature below 60 degrees. Low temperatures will fall below 40 degrees each morning as cold air pushes into the northern and central Plains.

By Wednesday morning, Ardmore could wake up to temperatures near freezing but return to more seasonable conditions by the end of the week.

“Ardmore may get close (to freezing) but it’s not likely,” said Matthew Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, on Saturday.

“It should be fairly short lived. Our highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will plunge down into the 50s and lower 60s. As we get to Thursday and into Friday, we’ll start seeing things warm up into the 70s again,” he said.

Temperatures in Ardmore are expected to be more than 10 degrees cooler than average through most of the week. Average high temperatures for mid-April are about 75 degrees while average lows are about 53 degrees.

Areas much further north are expected to deal with an unseasonable freeze which could threaten some crops.

"Temperature departures for the Plains and Mississippi Valley will be well below normal, nearly 10-18 degrees Fahrenheit below normal," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said on Friday.

As a massive cold front pushes its way into the southern Plains by Tuesday and drives temperatures down in Oklahoma, no major precipitation is expected. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are expected to be the coldest temperatures in southern Oklahoma associated with the front.

“We may get some very light snow in northern Oklahoma, but I don’t think we’re going to see anything that far south,” said Day.