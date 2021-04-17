Wilson Police find suspicious device during search warrant

Wilson Police Department found a suspicious device Thursday after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Ash Street.

Chief Kevin Coley said officers found the device when they conducted a search warrant for narcotics. Officers arrested one suspect for drug paraphernalia and arrested another resident who had an outstanding warrant in Texas. As officers searched the residence, they reportedly found the suspicious device outside in a tool bag.

“The OHP bomb squad was called,” Coley said. “They came out, and they did remove the device. They weren’t positive that it would go off, but somebody did show intent is what they said.”

An hour after OHP arrived and removed the device, Ash Street was opened back up. Coley said the case is still under investigation.