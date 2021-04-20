City Commission approves lots for upcoming Reserve at Dornick Hills housing addition

On Monday evening the Ardmore City Commission approved the final plat of 19 lots for a new housing addition. The neighborhood will be located across from Dornick Hills Country Club with 10 lots located on Country Club Road and nine lots located on Canyon Drive.

Local Developer Bill Meacham said this project has been in the works for almost 15 years. The 9.78 acres which will become the Reserve were originally part of a single 60-acre piece of land, but he chose to have a portion divided into lots because buyers were more interested in buying individual spaces.

Meacham said there has already been a great deal of interest in the new lots, and some of them have already sold.

Along with the Dornick Hills additions, new housing options are also currently in the works with the 223-unit Preserve at Ardmore apartment complex currently under construction. Work is also set to begin later this year on the Indian Plains housing addition which will ultimately contain 93 homes.

In addition to the plats approved for housing on Monday, the commission also approved new lots on South Commerce Street which will be used to commercial development. The approvals include a preliminary plat for three lots and a final plat for two lots. The plats are part of the Myall Express Addition located south of Myall Road on the west side of South Commerce.