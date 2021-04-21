Public meeting held on nonprofit grant funding

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service held a public hearing for the federal Projects for Assistance in Transition for Homelessness grant Tuesday via Zoom.

PATH programs provide case management, community based outreach, mental health, substance abuse and other support services to individuals over the age of 18 who are homeless suffering from mental illness or co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder.

PATH funds prioritize the treatment and care of the homeless or mentally ill population and the support of services created to address the needs of the homeless population.

Besides PATH funding, other funding opportunities available to organizations include a mental health grant, substance abuse block grant, general revenue funds grant as well as non-federal matching contributions.

The deadline to apply for the PATH grant is May 3, 2021. Organizations interested in getting involved with PATH are encouraged to contact Tammie Vail tvail@odmhsas.org.