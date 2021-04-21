Trees near Airpark to be removed, replaced to facilitate business growth

The area near the entrance to the Ardmore Industrial Airpark will soon be getting a bit of a facelift. A line of trees located near the side of Redwing Road will be removed, and new trees — which will be located farther from the street — will be planted in their place.

Mita Bates, president and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, said the changes will be made not only for visual appeal, but also to help facilitate new business.

“There’s an exciting development involving the wind power industry that’s happening inside the rail loop located just outside of the airpark,” Bates said. “Redwing Road is only two lanes, and in doing the engineering for that intersection it became evident that their trucks and trailers will need a little more room to make the turn.”

While the wind energy company will not be located inside the industrial park, they will be paying to remove and replace the trees. New trees will be planted in a one-to-one ratio, and they will be moved approximately 15 yards east of their current location. The company will also be installing a small gravel path so their vehicles can more easily maneuver the turn without going off the road.

The ADA will determine the species of tree to be planted prior to the project getting underway.